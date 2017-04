US-Saudi warplanes wage 2 raids in Nehm [06/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 6 (Saba) - The US-Saudi aggression coalition waged two air strikes on Qutbain area in Nehm district of Marib province overnight, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



This airstrikes led to damage to farms and residents' houses.





Amal B./ZAK

Saba