Saudi-paid mercenary chief of staff killed in bomb blast in Marib [06/أبريل/2017]





MARIB, Apr 6 (Saba) – Saudi-paid mercenary, Chief of Staff of 203 brigade, Brigadier Mohammed al Shawish, was killed in a bomb blast that hit his car in Sahn al Jen camp in Marib province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



Three of al Shawish's escorts were also killed in the blast which took place on Wednesday, the official said.



Marib has witnessed a security vacuum since mercenaries of Saudi regime controlled part of it, the official added.





ZAK



Saba