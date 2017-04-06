ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 06 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 05:45:21م
مصدر بالخارجية يدعو الرياض للبحث عن وسائل لإحلال السلام وليس استعراض المرتزقة المدعين بمشيخة اليمن
سخر مصدر مسئول بوزارة الخارجية من مقولات وادعاءات محمد بن سلمان العاهل الأصغر لدولة العدوان أثناء احتفائه بشلة ما يسمى "مشائخ اليمن" في الرياض محاولا إيهام الإقليم والعالم انه يتخاطب مع رجال وأهل اليمن الشرفاء.
الخارجية الفلسطينية تدعو المجتمع الدولي للتحرك الفوري أمام إجراءات التهويد المستمرة للقدس
أدانت وزارة الخارجية الفلسطينية طرح ما يسمى بـ(صندوق تراث حائط المبكى) مؤخراً، عطاء لتشييد البنية التحتية الخاصة بما يسمى مبنى (بيت هاليفاه) في ساحة حائط البراق، ضمن ما يعرف بمخطط (تطوير ساحة حائط المبكى).
انخفاض أسعار الذهب بفعل جني الأرباح وارتفاع الدولار
انخفض سعر الذهب اليوم الخميس متأثرا بارتفاع طفيف للدولار وإقبال بعض المستثمرين على البيع لجني الأرباح بعد صعود المعدن النفيس في الآونة الأخيرة.
وزير الشباب والرياضة يكرم أبطال مراكز أمانة العاصمة للكيك تاي بوكسنج
كرّم وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن زيد، اللاعبين الفائزين ببطولة مراكز أمانة العاصمة للكيك تاي بوكسينج في البطولة التي نظمها اليوم فرع اتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة بمناسبة افتتاح مقره الجديد وبمشاركة نحو 20 لاعبا ولاعبة من ستة مراكز.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi-paid mercenary chief of staff killed in bomb blast in Marib
[06/أبريل/2017]


MARIB, Apr 6 (Saba) – Saudi-paid mercenary, Chief of Staff of 203 brigade, Brigadier Mohammed al Shawish, was killed in a bomb blast that hit his car in Sahn al Jen camp in Marib province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

Three of al Shawish's escorts were also killed in the blast which took place on Wednesday, the official said.

Marib has witnessed a security vacuum since mercenaries of Saudi regime controlled part of it, the official added.


ZAK

Saba
