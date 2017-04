Army storms military sites in Mareb [05/أبريل/2017] MAREB, April 05 (Saba) – The army and popular forces stormed on Wednesday Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Wadi Namlah and Jabal Fatem in Hareb-al-Qaramish in Mareb.



A military official told Saba that tens of the mercenaries were killed or injured in the storming attack.



The official said that the mercenaries escaped, leaving behind them huge weapons and ordnance.



HA



Saba