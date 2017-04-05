ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 05 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 10:48:26م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعزي في وفاة القاضي العلامة عبد الكريم بن عبد الرحمن البُرغشي
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة القاضي العلامة عبد الكريم بن عبد الرحمن البُرغشي عضو المحكمة العليا الذي وفاه الأجل أثناء تلقيه العلاج بجمهورية مصر العربية ..مخلفا سجلا مهنيا وعلميا حافلا بالإنجاز والعطاء
مصرع 10 أشخاص في تفجير عبوة في مترو أنفاق مدينة سان بطرسبورغ الروسية
لقي 10 أشخاص مصرعهم وأصيب أكثر من 50 آخرين بجروح اليوم الاثنين في تفجير عبوة ناسفة في عربة قطار داخل مترو أنفاق مدينة سان بطرسبورغ الروسية.
إرتفاع الذهب إلى أكثر من 1243 دولاراً للاوقية
إرتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الجمعة الى اكثر من 1243 دولاراً للاوقية ليسجل أفضل أداء فصلي خلال عام وسط ضبابية تكتنف خطط الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بشأن الضرائب والاستثمار وسلسلة انتخابات في أوروبا ما عزز الطلب على المعدن النفيس باعتباره ملاذاً آمناً.
ريال مدريد يحتفظ بقمة الدوري الاسباني وبرشلونة يواصل الملاحقة
احتفظ ريال مدريد بقمة دوري الدرجة الأولى الإسباني لكرة القدم بفوزه 3- صفر على ألافيس الليلة الماضية بينما واصل برشلونة ملاحقة غريمه وتفوق خارج أرضه 4-1 على غرناطة رغم غياب الهداف ليونيل ميسي.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
محافظ ريمة يتفقد سير العملية التعليمية بمدارس منطقة بني الدون
صدور العدد السابع من نشرة الاقتصادي
غدا مؤتمر صحفي لأبناء تعز بالعاصمة صنعاء
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
PM discusses with Humanitarian Coordinator aspects of coordination with regard to humanitarian situation
[05/أبريل/2017] SANA'A, April 05 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor met on Wednesday in Sana'a with the humanitarian coordinator in Yemen Jimmie McGoldrick.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation and coordination between the National Salvation Government and the international and humanitarian organizations towards the dire humanitarian situation faced by the Yemeni people due to the continued aggression and siege against the Yemeni people for more than two years.

The meeting focused on the international conference on Yemen scheduled to be held in the Swiss city of Geneva and the need to coordinate efforts to highlight the humanitarian challenges and catastrophic effects caused by the aggression and its unjust siege during this conference, as well as the more painful effects that will result from any military action on Hodeida province or any attempt to close its ports by aggressors.

The Prime Minister hailed the growing humanitarian role of the United Nations towards the Yemeni people and its contribution to alleviating the repercussions of the aggression and siege on the Yemeni people.

He pointed out that the Yemeni people rely on the United Nations and its leadership as well as humanitarian organizations to convey clear messages to the world about the tragic humanitarian situation as a result of arrogance and the barbarism of aggression.

He pointed out the importance of concerted efforts to face the aggression, and to make clear to the world that this port is the only main and safer access to basic supplies and humanitarian aid to the majority of the people.

The UN official said that UNDP and other humanitarian organizations are aware of the great importance of the port of Hodeida in serving the majority of the Yemeni people.

He pointed out that the humanitarian aspect is the essence of what will be discussed by the Donors Conference on Yemen, stressing the commitment of all organizations working in the humanitarian field in conveying realistic images of the nature of the humanitarian situation suffered by Yemenis as a result of the current circumstances.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[05/أبريل/2017]
وقفة احتجاجية لأبناء المحافظات الجنوبية والشرقية أمام مكتب الأمم المتحدة بصنعاء
[05/أبريل/2017]
السلطة المحلية بالحديدة تدين ما يقوم به تحالف العدوان من إستهداف ممنهج للسواحل اليمنية
[05/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية بني الحارث
[05/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على الحديدة واستشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين
[05/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by