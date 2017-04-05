Army kills number of Saudi soldiers in Asir, Jizan, Najran [05/أبريل/2017]



JIZAN, Apr 5 (Saba) - The army and popular forces killed a number of Saudi soldiers in several military sites in Asir, Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official said to Saba on Wednesday.



The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled groups of Saudi soldiers in Malhamah, Al Rawmaih, Sharqn and Al Mawraidhah in Jizan.



Moreover, the national forces bombed a Saudi military vehicle in Jizan.



Also, the artillery hit Saudi military sites of Al Shabakah and Al Jawazat in Asir.



Meanwhile, the missile forces fired Katyusha rockets on Rajla camp, hitting the target directly, the official added.





Amal/AA

Saba