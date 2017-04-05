ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 05 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 10:48:26م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعزي في وفاة القاضي العلامة عبد الكريم بن عبد الرحمن البُرغشي
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة القاضي العلامة عبد الكريم بن عبد الرحمن البُرغشي عضو المحكمة العليا الذي وفاه الأجل أثناء تلقيه العلاج بجمهورية مصر العربية ..مخلفا سجلا مهنيا وعلميا حافلا بالإنجاز والعطاء
مصرع 10 أشخاص في تفجير عبوة في مترو أنفاق مدينة سان بطرسبورغ الروسية
لقي 10 أشخاص مصرعهم وأصيب أكثر من 50 آخرين بجروح اليوم الاثنين في تفجير عبوة ناسفة في عربة قطار داخل مترو أنفاق مدينة سان بطرسبورغ الروسية.
إرتفاع الذهب إلى أكثر من 1243 دولاراً للاوقية
إرتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الجمعة الى اكثر من 1243 دولاراً للاوقية ليسجل أفضل أداء فصلي خلال عام وسط ضبابية تكتنف خطط الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بشأن الضرائب والاستثمار وسلسلة انتخابات في أوروبا ما عزز الطلب على المعدن النفيس باعتباره ملاذاً آمناً.
ريال مدريد يحتفظ بقمة الدوري الاسباني وبرشلونة يواصل الملاحقة
احتفظ ريال مدريد بقمة دوري الدرجة الأولى الإسباني لكرة القدم بفوزه 3- صفر على ألافيس الليلة الماضية بينما واصل برشلونة ملاحقة غريمه وتفوق خارج أرضه 4-1 على غرناطة رغم غياب الهداف ليونيل ميسي.
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
محافظ ريمة يتفقد سير العملية التعليمية بمدارس منطقة بني الدون
صدور العدد السابع من نشرة الاقتصادي
غدا مؤتمر صحفي لأبناء تعز بالعاصمة صنعاء
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills number of Saudi soldiers in Asir, Jizan, Najran
[05/أبريل/2017]

JIZAN, Apr 5 (Saba) - The army and popular forces killed a number of Saudi soldiers in several military sites in Asir, Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official said to Saba on Wednesday.

The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled groups of Saudi soldiers in Malhamah, Al Rawmaih, Sharqn and Al Mawraidhah in Jizan.

Moreover, the national forces bombed a Saudi military vehicle in Jizan.

Also, the artillery hit Saudi military sites of Al Shabakah and Al Jawazat in Asir.

Meanwhile, the missile forces fired Katyusha rockets on Rajla camp, hitting the target directly, the official added.


Amal/AA
Saba
