ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 05 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 10:48:26م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعزي في وفاة القاضي العلامة عبد الكريم بن عبد الرحمن البُرغشي
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة القاضي العلامة عبد الكريم بن عبد الرحمن البُرغشي عضو المحكمة العليا الذي وفاه الأجل أثناء تلقيه العلاج بجمهورية مصر العربية ..مخلفا سجلا مهنيا وعلميا حافلا بالإنجاز والعطاء
مصرع 10 أشخاص في تفجير عبوة في مترو أنفاق مدينة سان بطرسبورغ الروسية
لقي 10 أشخاص مصرعهم وأصيب أكثر من 50 آخرين بجروح اليوم الاثنين في تفجير عبوة ناسفة في عربة قطار داخل مترو أنفاق مدينة سان بطرسبورغ الروسية.
إرتفاع الذهب إلى أكثر من 1243 دولاراً للاوقية
إرتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الجمعة الى اكثر من 1243 دولاراً للاوقية ليسجل أفضل أداء فصلي خلال عام وسط ضبابية تكتنف خطط الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بشأن الضرائب والاستثمار وسلسلة انتخابات في أوروبا ما عزز الطلب على المعدن النفيس باعتباره ملاذاً آمناً.
ريال مدريد يحتفظ بقمة الدوري الاسباني وبرشلونة يواصل الملاحقة
احتفظ ريال مدريد بقمة دوري الدرجة الأولى الإسباني لكرة القدم بفوزه 3- صفر على ألافيس الليلة الماضية بينما واصل برشلونة ملاحقة غريمه وتفوق خارج أرضه 4-1 على غرناطة رغم غياب الهداف ليونيل ميسي.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
محافظ ريمة يتفقد سير العملية التعليمية بمدارس منطقة بني الدون
صدور العدد السابع من نشرة الاقتصادي
غدا مؤتمر صحفي لأبناء تعز بالعاصمة صنعاء
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
EU: Yemen crisis can be solved through political settlement
[05/أبريل/2017]


SANAA, Apr 5 (Saba) – The European Union renewed concerns over worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen, reaffirming that solution to the crisis can be solved through a political settlement.

The EU stance came in a statement issued following a meeting by the EU foreign ministers on Tuesday.

The statement said the fight caused large casualties among civilians and infrastructure, and the country now is unable to provide basic services.

The statement added that humanitarian situation is catastrophic, with 17 million Yemenis are suffering from food insecurity and lacking from foreign aid for their survival, while 7.3 million people are at serious risk.

The situation worsens among the children in particular where more than 2.2 million child are suffering from acute malnutrition, the statement read.

"Given the difficult humanitarian situation, access to all sea ports is essential and must be ensured unrestrictedly for humanitarian and commercial supplies."

The EU also strongly condemned the attacks against civilians, and reiterated its urgent call to ensure the protection of civilians and respect the international human rights laws.

The EU called for reopening Sanaa airport for commercial flights and allowing access for medicines and food, as well as allowing Yemenis who need medical treatment abroad to travel.

The EU welcomed the high-level planning conference on Yemen donors' countries to be held on April 25 in Geneva.



Najat N.ZAK
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[05/أبريل/2017]
وقفة احتجاجية لأبناء المحافظات الجنوبية والشرقية أمام مكتب الأمم المتحدة بصنعاء
[05/أبريل/2017]
السلطة المحلية بالحديدة تدين ما يقوم به تحالف العدوان من إستهداف ممنهج للسواحل اليمنية
[05/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية بني الحارث
[05/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على الحديدة واستشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين
[05/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by