Army repels three mercenaries' infiltration in Lahj [05/أبريل/2017]

LAHJ, Apr 5 (Saba) - The army and popular forces repelled three attempts of US-Saudi mercenaries to infiltrate toward eastern Kahbub area of Lahj province, a military official said to Saba on Wednesday.



The operation caused large causalities upon the mercenaries.



Moreover, the national forces retook control over sites of the mercenaries in the same province, the official added.





AA

Saba