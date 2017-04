US-Saudi airstrike on car kills 2 civilians in Jawf [05/أبريل/2017]

JAWF, Apr 5 (Saba) -The US-Saudi aggression coalition waged a raid on a car while in its way to Matamma in Jawf province overnight, killing two citizens and injuring a woman, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.





Amal B./ZAK

Saba