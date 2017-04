US-Saudi aggression coalition wages 4 raids on Nehm, Hamdan [05/أبريل/2017]



SANAA Apr 5 (Saba) - US-Saudi aggression coalition waged 4 raids on Nehm and Hamdan directorates in Sanaa governorate , a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



Two airstrikes hit Bani Bashir area in the district of Hamdan. The two others struck Qutbeen area in the district of Nehm.



The airstrikes led to large damage into the residents' private properties and forms.





Amal B./ZAK

Saba