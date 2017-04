Four fishermen killed in US-Saudi airstrike on Hodeida [05/أبريل/2017]

HODEIDA, Apr 5 (Saba) – Four fishermen were killed when US-backed Saudi apache helicopters waged on Wednesday a strike on Al Dawraihmi district of Hodeida province, dropping a cluster bomb, a security official said to Saba.



The apache hit Al Ta'af coast one time, killing the four fishermen, the official added.





