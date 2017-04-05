FM welcomes EU foreign ministers' communiqué [05/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 5 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah welcomed a statement issued by the Foreign Ministers of the European Union.



"The Yemeni government welcomes the EU statement and renewed its firm commitment to exert all efforts to achieve a comprehensive political settlement all over the country," Sharaf said in a statement to Saba.



The minister stressed on the necessity to end military operations carried out by the Saudi-led aggression coalition against Yemen.





AA

Saba