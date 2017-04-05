Citizen martyred from aggression air raid in Taiz [05/أبريل/2017]

TAIZ, Apr 5 (Saba) – A citizen martyred from US Saudi aggression air raid, which targeted Mokha junction, Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The official said that the citizen was riding a motorcycle when the warplanes targeted him on the junction.



Also, the warplanes launched three air raids on al- Nar mountain and the same strikes on Zharri area in Mokha district, the official said.





The official said the aggression warplanes launched a raid on Yaktil area on Mokha, and hit Mawza'a junction with another raid, as well as the fighter jets dropped cluster bombs on al-Drehami district, Hodeidah province.





Najat N.ZAK





