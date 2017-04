US-Saudi airstrike on Sanaa [05/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 5 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression fighter jets launched a strike on Sanhan district of Sanaa province overnight, an official said to Saba on Wednesday.



The warplanes hit Dhabwah area one time, causing heavy damage to citizens' houses and properties, the official added.





AA



Saba