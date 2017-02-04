ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - فبراير - 2017 الساعة 10:49:55م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى  يلتقي رئيس وأعضاء رابطة علماء اليمن
التقى رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الأخ صالح الصماد اليوم رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن العلامة شمس الدين شرف الدين والأمين العام للرابطة العلامة عبدالسلام الوجيه وعدد من أعضاء الرابطة .
الجيش السوري يستعيد مواقع في الريف الشمالي الشرقي للعاصمة دمشق
تمكن الجيش السوري من استعادة السيطرة على عدد من المواقع في الريف الشمالي الشرقي للعاصمة دمشق .
جمارك محافظة صنعاء يحقق أكثر من 520 مليون ريال خلال يناير الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال يناير الماضي 525 مليون و 544 ألف ريال.
وزير الشباب ونائبه يفتتحان بطولة فقيد الوطن الشهيد علي الجائفي
افتتح وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد ونائبه حسين زيد بن يحيى، اليوم على ملعب مدرسة الميثاق بأمانة العاصمة، منافسات بطولة كرة القدم على كأس فقيد الوطن الشهيد اللواء علي بن علي الجائفي قائد قوات الحرس الجمهوري الذي استشهد في الجريمة البربرية التي ارتكبها
آخر الأخبار:
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعزي في وفاة الشيخ عبدالله بن ناجي الغادر
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال 2 على تجمعات المرتزقة بأطراف حريب نهم غرب مأرب
طيران العدوان يواصل قصفه العاصمة صنعاء بأربع غارات
نائبا رئيس الوزراء يدشنان المرحلة الثانية من خطة التعبئة العامة والحشد بمحافظة الحديدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan
[04/فبراير/2017]

JIZAN, Feb. 04 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed and others wounded in botched attempts to regain al-Faridha military site in Jizan region, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The army and popular forces repulsed more than seven attempts of the Saudi enemy army to restore al-Faridha site, the official explained.

He added that the enemy's Apache planes hit the site with more than 112 rockets during the failed attempts.

Meanwhile, the snipers units of the army and popular forces shot dead a Saudi solider in al-Kars location, as well as targeting gatherings of Saudi army troops and vehicles in al-Faridha junction, Shabkat al-Masfaq and al-Tabbah al-Hamara and al-Bait al-Abiadh sites.

BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال 2 على تجمعات المرتزقة بأطراف حريب نهم غرب مأرب
[04/فبراير/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل قصفه العاصمة صنعاء بأربع غارات
[04/فبراير/2017]
نائبا رئيس الوزراء يدشنان المرحلة الثانية من خطة التعبئة العامة والحشد بمحافظة الحديدة
[04/فبراير/2017]
انكسار زحف لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي باتجاه موقع الطلعة بنجران
[04/فبراير/2017]
وحدات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تطهر عدد من المواقع شمال صحراء ميدي
[04/فبراير/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by