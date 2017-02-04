Dozens of Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan [04/فبراير/2017]



JIZAN, Feb. 04 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed and others wounded in botched attempts to regain al-Faridha military site in Jizan region, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The army and popular forces repulsed more than seven attempts of the Saudi enemy army to restore al-Faridha site, the official explained.



He added that the enemy's Apache planes hit the site with more than 112 rockets during the failed attempts.



Meanwhile, the snipers units of the army and popular forces shot dead a Saudi solider in al-Kars location, as well as targeting gatherings of Saudi army troops and vehicles in al-Faridha junction, Shabkat al-Masfaq and al-Tabbah al-Hamara and al-Bait al-Abiadh sites.



BA

Saba