آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - فبراير - 2017 الساعة 10:49:55م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى  يلتقي رئيس وأعضاء رابطة علماء اليمن
التقى رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الأخ صالح الصماد اليوم رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن العلامة شمس الدين شرف الدين والأمين العام للرابطة العلامة عبدالسلام الوجيه وعدد من أعضاء الرابطة .
الجيش السوري يستعيد مواقع في الريف الشمالي الشرقي للعاصمة دمشق
تمكن الجيش السوري من استعادة السيطرة على عدد من المواقع في الريف الشمالي الشرقي للعاصمة دمشق .
جمارك محافظة صنعاء يحقق أكثر من 520 مليون ريال خلال يناير الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال يناير الماضي 525 مليون و 544 ألف ريال.
وزير الشباب ونائبه يفتتحان بطولة فقيد الوطن الشهيد علي الجائفي
افتتح وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد ونائبه حسين زيد بن يحيى، اليوم على ملعب مدرسة الميثاق بأمانة العاصمة، منافسات بطولة كرة القدم على كأس فقيد الوطن الشهيد اللواء علي بن علي الجائفي قائد قوات الحرس الجمهوري الذي استشهد في الجريمة البربرية التي ارتكبها
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعزي في وفاة الشيخ عبدالله بن ناجي الغادر
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال 2 على تجمعات المرتزقة بأطراف حريب نهم غرب مأرب
طيران العدوان يواصل قصفه العاصمة صنعاء بأربع غارات
نائبا رئيس الوزراء يدشنان المرحلة الثانية من خطة التعبئة العامة والحشد بمحافظة الحديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
FM meets head of ICRC mission in Yemen
[04/فبراير/2017]

SANA'A, Feb. 04 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met here on Saturday with Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission in Yemen, Alexandre Faite.

The meeting discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Mokha city of Taiz province and its neighboring areas because of the continuing Saudi-Emirati aggression, which poses danger threatening innocent civilians due to intensive brutal air bombing.

The foreign minister called on the ICRC to coordinate with the United Nations to pressure for stopping the targeting of civilians and their property by the Saudi aggression warplanes.

Sharaf warned of the Saudi aggression schemes that aim to target the safe coastal areas through indiscriminate barbaric shelling and evacuating them of residents in order to bring terrorists and extremist groups to those areas, which represents a direct and serious threat to the international navigation lines and to peace and security.

Head of the ICRC mission indicated to the possibility of establishing safe corridors for citizens who want to get out of Mokha city, as well as safe areas for citizens wishing to remain there, according to arrangements to be carried out by the Red Cross after the agreement upon.

BA
Saba
