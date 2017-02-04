FM meets head of ICRC mission in Yemen [04/فبراير/2017]



SANA'A, Feb. 04 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met here on Saturday with Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission in Yemen, Alexandre Faite.



The meeting discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Mokha city of Taiz province and its neighboring areas because of the continuing Saudi-Emirati aggression, which poses danger threatening innocent civilians due to intensive brutal air bombing.



The foreign minister called on the ICRC to coordinate with the United Nations to pressure for stopping the targeting of civilians and their property by the Saudi aggression warplanes.



Sharaf warned of the Saudi aggression schemes that aim to target the safe coastal areas through indiscriminate barbaric shelling and evacuating them of residents in order to bring terrorists and extremist groups to those areas, which represents a direct and serious threat to the international navigation lines and to peace and security.



Head of the ICRC mission indicated to the possibility of establishing safe corridors for citizens who want to get out of Mokha city, as well as safe areas for citizens wishing to remain there, according to arrangements to be carried out by the Red Cross after the agreement upon.



