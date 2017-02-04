Dozens of mercenaries killed, 5 military vehicles destroyed in Nehm [04/فبراير/2017]



MAREB, Feb.04 (Saba) - The army and popular forces on Saturday carried out stormed Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in the eastern outskirts of Harib Nehm area to west of Mareb province, a military official told Saba.



The storming operation resulted in killing dozens of mercenaries, injuring others and destroying five military vehicles, the official added.



Meanwhile, the aggression warplanes waged two strikes on Harib Nehm area in order to support the mercenaries.





