President condoles on death of businessman al-Habbari [04/فبراير/2017]



SANA'A, Feb. 04 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Sammad sent on Saturday a cable of condolences to the family of the deceased businessman Mohammed al-Ezzi al-Habbari.



The businessman al-Habbari passed away at the age of 70, after a lifetime of giving and servicing the national economy.



