آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - فبراير - 2017 الساعة 06:16:46م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى  يلتقي رئيس وأعضاء رابطة علماء اليمن
التقى رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الأخ صالح الصماد اليوم رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن العلامة شمس الدين شرف الدين والأمين العام للرابطة العلامة عبدالسلام الوجيه وعدد من أعضاء الرابطة .
الجيش السوري يستعيد مواقع في الريف الشمالي الشرقي للعاصمة دمشق
تمكن الجيش السوري من استعادة السيطرة على عدد من المواقع في الريف الشمالي الشرقي للعاصمة دمشق .
جمارك محافظة صنعاء يحقق أكثر من 520 مليون ريال خلال يناير الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال يناير الماضي 525 مليون و 544 ألف ريال.
وزير الشباب ونائبه يفتتحان بطولة فقيد الوطن الشهيد علي الجائفي
افتتح وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد ونائبه حسين زيد بن يحيى، اليوم على ملعب مدرسة الميثاق بأمانة العاصمة، منافسات بطولة كرة القدم على كأس فقيد الوطن الشهيد اللواء علي بن علي الجائفي قائد قوات الحرس الجمهوري الذي استشهد في الجريمة البربرية التي ارتكبها
PM meets UNICEF's resident representative in Yemen
[04/فبراير/2017]

SANA'A, Feb. 04 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz Saleh Bin Habtoor on Saturday with UNICEF's Resident Representative in Yemen, Meritxell Relano, on the occasion of assuming her functions recently.

The meeting discussed the cooperation relations between Yemen and UNICEF in the areas of maternal and child, immunization, water and sanitation and other aspects relating to the protection of children from the repercussions of the current conditions experienced by the Yemeni people due to the Saudi aggression and siege.

Dr. bin Habtoor confirmed the government's keenness to provide all aspects of support and facilitations for the success of the organization's humanitarian functions.

He pointed to the importance of opening an office of the organization in Hadramout province to expand its activities to cover Mahra and Shabwa provinces.

For her part, Relano reviewed the UNICEF's trends in supporting the government in the public health, water and social affairs sectors, noting that the organization will work on increasing its support for those activities during 2017.

She emphasized that the organization is working with full neutrality in carrying out humanitarian duties toward the Yemeni people.

BA
Saba
