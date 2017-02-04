PM meets UNICEF's resident representative in Yemen [04/فبراير/2017]



SANA'A, Feb. 04 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz Saleh Bin Habtoor on Saturday with UNICEF's Resident Representative in Yemen, Meritxell Relano, on the occasion of assuming her functions recently.



The meeting discussed the cooperation relations between Yemen and UNICEF in the areas of maternal and child, immunization, water and sanitation and other aspects relating to the protection of children from the repercussions of the current conditions experienced by the Yemeni people due to the Saudi aggression and siege.



Dr. bin Habtoor confirmed the government's keenness to provide all aspects of support and facilitations for the success of the organization's humanitarian functions.



He pointed to the importance of opening an office of the organization in Hadramout province to expand its activities to cover Mahra and Shabwa provinces.



For her part, Relano reviewed the UNICEF's trends in supporting the government in the public health, water and social affairs sectors, noting that the organization will work on increasing its support for those activities during 2017.



She emphasized that the organization is working with full neutrality in carrying out humanitarian duties toward the Yemeni people.



BA

Saba