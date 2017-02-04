Islamic Relief Organization distributes food baskets in Sana'a [04/فبراير/2017]



SANA'A, Feb 04 (Saba) - The Islamic Relief Organization launched on Saturday the distribution of food baskets funded by the World Food Program for displaced people in Jehana district of Sana'a province.



Director-General of Jehana district, Mohammed Al-Bashari, told Saba that the Islamic Relief Organization has begun distributing food baskets to 7,700 displaced families in the district.



Al-Bashari valued the organization's efforts to alleviate the suffering of the citizens affected by the Saudi aggression and siege, calling on humanitarian organizations to contribute to providing aid to citizens.



Saba