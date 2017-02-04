ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - فبراير - 2017 الساعة 10:49:55م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى  يلتقي رئيس وأعضاء رابطة علماء اليمن
التقى رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الأخ صالح الصماد اليوم رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن العلامة شمس الدين شرف الدين والأمين العام للرابطة العلامة عبدالسلام الوجيه وعدد من أعضاء الرابطة .
الجيش السوري يستعيد مواقع في الريف الشمالي الشرقي للعاصمة دمشق
تمكن الجيش السوري من استعادة السيطرة على عدد من المواقع في الريف الشمالي الشرقي للعاصمة دمشق .
جمارك محافظة صنعاء يحقق أكثر من 520 مليون ريال خلال يناير الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال يناير الماضي 525 مليون و 544 ألف ريال.
وزير الشباب ونائبه يفتتحان بطولة فقيد الوطن الشهيد علي الجائفي
افتتح وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد ونائبه حسين زيد بن يحيى، اليوم على ملعب مدرسة الميثاق بأمانة العاصمة، منافسات بطولة كرة القدم على كأس فقيد الوطن الشهيد اللواء علي بن علي الجائفي قائد قوات الحرس الجمهوري الذي استشهد في الجريمة البربرية التي ارتكبها
آخر الأخبار:
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعزي في وفاة الشيخ عبدالله بن ناجي الغادر
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال 2 على تجمعات المرتزقة بأطراف حريب نهم غرب مأرب
طيران العدوان يواصل قصفه العاصمة صنعاء بأربع غارات
نائبا رئيس الوزراء يدشنان المرحلة الثانية من خطة التعبئة العامة والحشد بمحافظة الحديدة
  Local
Islamic Relief Organization distributes food baskets in Sana'a
[04/فبراير/2017]

SANA'A, Feb 04 (Saba) - The Islamic Relief Organization launched on Saturday the distribution of food baskets funded by the World Food Program for displaced people in Jehana district of Sana'a province.

Director-General of Jehana district, Mohammed Al-Bashari, told Saba that the Islamic Relief Organization has begun distributing food baskets to 7,700 displaced families in the district.

Al-Bashari valued the organization's efforts to alleviate the suffering of the citizens affected by the Saudi aggression and siege, calling on humanitarian organizations to contribute to providing aid to citizens.

AA/BA
Saba
