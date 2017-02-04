ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - فبراير - 2017 الساعة 06:16:46م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى  يلتقي رئيس وأعضاء رابطة علماء اليمن
التقى رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الأخ صالح الصماد اليوم رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن العلامة شمس الدين شرف الدين والأمين العام للرابطة العلامة عبدالسلام الوجيه وعدد من أعضاء الرابطة .
الجيش السوري يستعيد مواقع في الريف الشمالي الشرقي للعاصمة دمشق
تمكن الجيش السوري من استعادة السيطرة على عدد من المواقع في الريف الشمالي الشرقي للعاصمة دمشق .
جمارك محافظة صنعاء يحقق أكثر من 520 مليون ريال خلال يناير الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال يناير الماضي 525 مليون و 544 ألف ريال.
وزير الشباب ونائبه يفتتحان بطولة فقيد الوطن الشهيد علي الجائفي
افتتح وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد ونائبه حسين زيد بن يحيى، اليوم على ملعب مدرسة الميثاق بأمانة العاصمة، منافسات بطولة كرة القدم على كأس فقيد الوطن الشهيد اللواء علي بن علي الجائفي قائد قوات الحرس الجمهوري الذي استشهد في الجريمة البربرية التي ارتكبها
آخر الأخبار:
البرتغال تعرب عن قلقها ازاء خطط بناء مستوطنات جديدة في الاراضي الفلسطينية
السلطات الفرنسية تعيد فتح متحف اللوفر وسط باريس غداة تعرضه لهجوم
كلية المجتمع بعمران تدشن إمتحانات الفصل الأول من العام الدراسي الجاري
أبناء مديرية حبور ظليمة بعمران يعلنون النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
  Local
President meets head, members of Yemen Scholars Association
[04/فبراير/2017]

SANA'A, Feb. 04 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh All-Sammad met here on Saturday with Head of Yemen Scholars Association Shamsuddin Sharaf al-Din, as well as the association's secretary general and a number of its members.

Al-Sammad expressed his appreciation for the association's efforts and its exceptional role in confronting the aggression.

He confirmed the keenness of the political council and the government to facilitate all the difficulties and obstacles that impede the association's work, expressing the state's readiness to support the association's activities.

The association's head and members voiced their thanks to the president Al-Sammad and his care for the scholars.

They talked, during the meeting, about the association's activities in this period and its leading role in mobilization area for countering the aggression.

BA
Saba
