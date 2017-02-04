President meets head, members of Yemen Scholars Association [04/فبراير/2017]



SANA'A, Feb. 04 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh All-Sammad met here on Saturday with Head of Yemen Scholars Association Shamsuddin Sharaf al-Din, as well as the association's secretary general and a number of its members.



Al-Sammad expressed his appreciation for the association's efforts and its exceptional role in confronting the aggression.



He confirmed the keenness of the political council and the government to facilitate all the difficulties and obstacles that impede the association's work, expressing the state's readiness to support the association's activities.



The association's head and members voiced their thanks to the president Al-Sammad and his care for the scholars.



They talked, during the meeting, about the association's activities in this period and its leading role in mobilization area for countering the aggression.



BA

Saba