Army repulses mercenaries' attempt to advance in Nehm [04/فبراير/2017]





MAREB, Feb. 04 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repelled an attempt by Saudi-paid mercenaries to advance on Rabah mountains and Madfon area in Nehm district of Mareb province for the third day in row, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



A large number of the mercenaries were killed and others were wounded during the confrontations, the official added.



