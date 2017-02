Saudi aggression warplanes launch six strikes on Mareb [04/فبراير/2017]



MAREB, Feb. 04 (Saba) – Saudi aggression fighter jets on Saturday waged six airstrikes on Serwah district of Mareb province, an official told Saba.



The warplanes hit al-Mahjazah, al-Makhdarah and Habab valley areas six times, leaving heavy damage to citizens' houses and farms, the official added.





AA/BA

Saba