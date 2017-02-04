Two killed in overnight Saudi airstrikes on Mocha [04/فبراير/2017]



TAIZ, Feb. 03 (SABA) - At least two citizens were killed in overnight Saudi airstrikes on the coastal city of Mocha of Taiz province, local official said Saturday.



The airstrikes targeted commercial stores in Mocha downtown. The number of the dead is initial as tens of people were wounded, the official said. Several stores and buildings were damaged.



Targeting residential neighborhoods and stores aim at intimidating the citizens, he said.



AF

Saba