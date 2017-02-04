|
Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Medi, their moving attempt foiled
[04/فبراير/2017]
MEDI, Feb. 4 (Saba) - Dozens of the US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries were killed and injured on Saturday when the heroes of the army and popular forces repulsed the mercenaries' infiltration attempt in Medi district of Hajja province, a military official told Saba.
The mercenaries' attempt lasted from Friday night until Saturday morning.
Their botched attempt was heavily covered by the aggression warplanes and Apaches.
