Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Medi, their moving attempt foiled [04/فبراير/2017]



MEDI, Feb. 4 (Saba) - Dozens of the US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries were killed and injured on Saturday when the heroes of the army and popular forces repulsed the mercenaries' infiltration attempt in Medi district of Hajja province, a military official told Saba.



The mercenaries' attempt lasted from Friday night until Saturday morning.



Their botched attempt was heavily covered by the aggression warplanes and Apaches.





KS/ZaK

Saba