Artillery inflicts heavy casualties upon enemy Saudi troops in Jizan [04/فبراير/2017]



MEDI, Feb. 4 (Saba) – The artillery of the national army and popular forces fired shells on gatherings of enemy Saudi troops near al-Ebadiyah tower in the border province of Jizan early on Saturday, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The shelling inflicted heavy casualties upon the enemies.





SK/ZaK



Saba