ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - فبراير - 2017 الساعة 01:45:55م
تواصل جرائم العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته في عدد من المحافظات خلال الساعات الماضية
تواصلت خلال الساعات الماضية جرائم العدوان السعودي الأمريكي ومرتزقته بحق المواطنين في عدد من محافظات الجمهورية ما أدى إلى سقوط عدد من الشهداء والجرحى وتدمير الممتلكات العامة والخاصة .
قاض فدرالي أمريكي يوقف قرار ترامب حول الهجرة
أصدر القاضي الفدرالي في ولاية سياتل الأمريكية، جيمس روبارت ، قرارا يقضي بالتعليق المؤقت لمرسوم الرئيس دونالد ترامب الذي يمنع مواطنين من سبع دول من الدخول إلى الولايات المتحدة.. مشيرا إلى أن قيود السفر قد تُرفع بشكل مباشر.
جمارك محافظة صنعاء يحقق أكثر من 520 مليون ريال خلال يناير الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال يناير الماضي 525 مليون و 544 ألف ريال.
غداً التقرير يواجه الحوار الصحفي في إنطلاق الجولة الأخيرة لبطولة كأس الصمود الإعلامي
يطمح فريق التقرير لإعتلاء الصدارة حينما يواجه فريق الحوار الصحفي غداً السبت في إفتتاح الجولة الخامسة والأخيرة لبطولة كأس الصمود الإعلامي لكرة القدم الخماسية المقامة حاليا بوكالة الأنباء اليمنية "سبأ" بمشاركة خمس فرق..
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ عمران يطّلع على سير الأداء في المكاتب الحكومية بمديرية حبور ظليمة
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون تحقيق انتصارات في مختلف الجبهات
الصينية بينج تتأهل لنهائي بطولة تايبيه لكرة المضرب
وستبروك يقود فريقه ثاندر للفوز على جريزليز في الدوري الامريكي لكرة السلة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Human Rights Ministry condemns U.S.-Saudi incitement campaign on Hodeida port
[04/فبراير/2017]

SANA'A, Feb. 4 (Saba) - Ministry of Human Rights on Saturday strongly condemned incitement campaign launched by the U.S-Saudi aggression media on the port city of Hodeida that aimed at targeting and destroying it, in a statement received by Saba.

The ministry said that Hodeida is doing its humanitarian duty in compliance with the international system of port security (ISPS).

The ministry called on the United Nations, its Secretary-General, the UN Security Council and international humanitarian organizations to move quickly to stop the aggression incitement campaign against the Yemeni port city of Hodeida.

The ministry also called the humanitarian organizations to help lift siege that imposed by U.S.-backed Saudi aggression coalition on the Yemeni citizens on the western coastal areas of al-Mokha, Khokha, Dhubab and Hodeida.


NN/ZaK
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
تواصل جرائم العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته في عدد من المحافظات خلال الساعات الماضية
[04/فبراير/2017]
شهداء وجرحى في غارات هستيرية لطيران العدوان على الأحياء السكنية بمدينة المخا
[03/فبراير/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديريتي المتون والمصلوب بالجوف
[03/فبراير/2017]
قنص ثلاثة جنود سعوديين بجيزان ودك مواقع العدو السعودي بنجران
[03/فبراير/2017]
موظفو مصنع أسمنت عمران يحيون الذكرى الأولى لمجزرة تحالف العدوان بالمصنع
[03/فبراير/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by