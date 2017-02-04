Human Rights Ministry condemns U.S.-Saudi incitement campaign on Hodeida port [04/فبراير/2017]



SANA'A, Feb. 4 (Saba) - Ministry of Human Rights on Saturday strongly condemned incitement campaign launched by the U.S-Saudi aggression media on the port city of Hodeida that aimed at targeting and destroying it, in a statement received by Saba.



The ministry said that Hodeida is doing its humanitarian duty in compliance with the international system of port security (ISPS).



The ministry called on the United Nations, its Secretary-General, the UN Security Council and international humanitarian organizations to move quickly to stop the aggression incitement campaign against the Yemeni port city of Hodeida.



The ministry also called the humanitarian organizations to help lift siege that imposed by U.S.-backed Saudi aggression coalition on the Yemeni citizens on the western coastal areas of al-Mokha, Khokha, Dhubab and Hodeida.





NN/ZaK

Saba