Army storms Saudi military base in Jizan [04/فبراير/2017]



JAWF, Feb. 04 (Saba) - Units of the army and popular forces stormed al-Faridha Saudi military base in Jizan province, a military official said Saturday.



During the operation the army and popular forces carried out the storming of the quality of the site and the death of



Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and many other wounded during the operation, which took place on Friday. Six military vehicles and weapons storehouse were destroyed as well.



AF

Saba