JAWF, Feb. 04 (Saba) - Two women and a child were killed by a rocket attack launched by the Saudi-paid mercenaries on Mareb province, a local official said Saturday.



The attack targeted houses in Al Hamid viilage in Hareib Nehm area western Mareb province.



