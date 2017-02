Mercenaries' infiltration in Rada'a foiled, dozens killed [04/فبراير/2017]



BAIDHA, Feb. 04 (Saba) - The army backed by popular forces on Friday thwarted an infiltration of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in Rada'a district of Baidha province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The mercenaries tried to infiltrate into Sublat Samah area in Qaifa village.



The operation began in the early hours of Friday and lasted until noon, during which, dozens of mercenaries were killed/



