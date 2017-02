Three Saudi soldiers shot dead in Jizan [04/فبراير/2017]



JIZAN, Feb. 04 (Saba) - Sniper units of the army and popular forces shot dead three Saudi soldiers in al-Ma'anaq, Tabat al-Qomama and al-Faridha areas in Jizan province, a military official said Saturday.



The sniping operations took place on Friday.



Meanwhile, the artillery force of the army and popular forces intensively pounded al-Makhrouq Saudi military base in Najran province.



The shilling caused serious damage to the base.



AF

Saba