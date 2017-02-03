Numbers of Saudi soldiers killed in Najran, Jizan, Asir [03/فبراير/2017]



NAJRAN, Feb. 3 (Saba) – Numbers of enemy Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the national army and popular forces hit their military sites and gatherings in Najran, Asir and Jizan provinces , a military official told Saba on Friday.



The units of the national army's missiles fired Katuysha missiles on groups of Saudi soldiers in military sites of al-Sharfah, Amer hilltop and Al-Hamad headquarters, as well a military vehicle of the enemy was destroyed and its crew members were killed in Alib Mountain in Najran.



The artillery of the army and popular forces hit the aggression soldiers in the areas of al-Radhmah, al-Shabakah, al-Madbarah, al-Moanaq, al-Qumamah hilltop and al-Haush military base in Jizan, the official said.



The official said that the missile forces fired Katyusha missiles on gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Hajr military camp in Asir.



Meanwhile, the missile forces of the national army fired Zilzal 1 ballistic missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries in northern Medi desert, killing and wounding scores of the mercenaries, the official added.





AA/ZaK

Saba