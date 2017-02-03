ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 03 - فبراير - 2017 الساعة 11:03:25م
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
عاود طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم مساء اليوم شن غاراته الإجرامية على العاصمة صنعاء.وأوضح مصدر محلي بأمانة العاصمة لوكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) أن طيران العدوان استهدف منطقة الحفا بمديرية السبعين بخمس غارات عنيفة.
بوتين: الحل السياسي في الشرق الأوسط يساعد على إنهاء أزمة اللاجئين في أوروبا
أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، أن التسوية السياسية في سوريا ودول أخرى في الشرق الأوسط تسهم في إنهاء أزمة الهجرة الحادة في أوروبا.
جمارك محافظة صنعاء يحقق أكثر من 520 مليون ريال خلال يناير الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال يناير الماضي 525 مليون و 544 ألف ريال.
غداً التقرير يواجه الحوار الصحفي في إنطلاق الجولة الأخيرة لبطولة كأس الصمود الإعلامي
يطمح فريق التقرير لإعتلاء الصدارة حينما يواجه فريق الحوار الصحفي غداً السبت في إفتتاح الجولة الخامسة والأخيرة لبطولة كأس الصمود الإعلامي لكرة القدم الخماسية المقامة حاليا بوكالة الأنباء اليمنية "سبأ" بمشاركة خمس فرق..
آخر الأخبار:
شهداء وجرحى في غارات هستيرية لطيران العدوان على الأحياء السكنية بمدينة المخا
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديريتي المتون والمصلوب بالجوف
وزارة الشئون الاجتماعية والعمل تنعي مدير مكتب الوزارة بمحافظة حضرموت
وحدات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تقتحم موقع الفريضة بجيزان وتدمر ست آليات ومخزن أسلحة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Numbers of Saudi soldiers killed in Najran, Jizan, Asir
[03/فبراير/2017]

NAJRAN, Feb. 3 (Saba) – Numbers of enemy Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the national army and popular forces hit their military sites and gatherings in Najran, Asir and Jizan provinces , a military official told Saba on Friday.

The units of the national army's missiles fired Katuysha missiles on groups of Saudi soldiers in military sites of al-Sharfah, Amer hilltop and Al-Hamad headquarters, as well a military vehicle of the enemy was destroyed and its crew members were killed in Alib Mountain in Najran.

The artillery of the army and popular forces hit the aggression soldiers in the areas of al-Radhmah, al-Shabakah, al-Madbarah, al-Moanaq, al-Qumamah hilltop and al-Haush military base in Jizan, the official said.

The official said that the missile forces fired Katyusha missiles on gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Hajr military camp in Asir.

Meanwhile, the missile forces of the national army fired Zilzal 1 ballistic missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries in northern Medi desert, killing and wounding scores of the mercenaries, the official added.


AA/ZaK
Saba
شهداء وجرحى في غارات هستيرية لطيران العدوان على الأحياء السكنية بمدينة المخا
[03/فبراير/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديريتي المتون والمصلوب بالجوف
[03/فبراير/2017]
قنص ثلاثة جنود سعوديين بجيزان ودك مواقع العدو السعودي بنجران
[03/فبراير/2017]
موظفو مصنع أسمنت عمران يحيون الذكرى الأولى لمجزرة تحالف العدوان بالمصنع
[03/فبراير/2017]
