Saudi aggression fighter jets wage 5 strikes on Sana'a [03/فبراير/2017]



SANA'A, Feb. 3 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression fighter jets on Friday evening launched five strikes on the capita of Sana'a, a local official told Saba.



The warplanes hit al-Hafa area of al-Sabain district five times, causing heavy damage to citizens' houses, private and public properties, the official added.





AA/Zak

Saba