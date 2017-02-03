ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 03 - فبراير - 2017 الساعة 11:03:25م
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
عاود طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم مساء اليوم شن غاراته الإجرامية على العاصمة صنعاء.وأوضح مصدر محلي بأمانة العاصمة لوكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) أن طيران العدوان استهدف منطقة الحفا بمديرية السبعين بخمس غارات عنيفة.
بوتين: الحل السياسي في الشرق الأوسط يساعد على إنهاء أزمة اللاجئين في أوروبا
أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، أن التسوية السياسية في سوريا ودول أخرى في الشرق الأوسط تسهم في إنهاء أزمة الهجرة الحادة في أوروبا.
جمارك محافظة صنعاء يحقق أكثر من 520 مليون ريال خلال يناير الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال يناير الماضي 525 مليون و 544 ألف ريال.
غداً التقرير يواجه الحوار الصحفي في إنطلاق الجولة الأخيرة لبطولة كأس الصمود الإعلامي
يطمح فريق التقرير لإعتلاء الصدارة حينما يواجه فريق الحوار الصحفي غداً السبت في إفتتاح الجولة الخامسة والأخيرة لبطولة كأس الصمود الإعلامي لكرة القدم الخماسية المقامة حاليا بوكالة الأنباء اليمنية "سبأ" بمشاركة خمس فرق..
Army foils Saudi-paid mercenaries' infiltration in Taiz
[03/فبراير/2017]

TAIZ, Feb. 3(Saba) - Dozens of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the national army backed by popular forces on Friday thwarted their infiltration toward al-Salu district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.

Meanwhile, two military vehicles of the mercenaries were destroyed, one in al-Hamra hilltop area in Maqbanah district and other in al-Manswrah area of al-Wazaiah district by the national army's artillery in the province, the official said.

