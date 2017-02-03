Army foils Saudi-paid mercenaries' infiltration in Taiz [03/فبراير/2017]



TAIZ, Feb. 3(Saba) - Dozens of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the national army backed by popular forces on Friday thwarted their infiltration toward al-Salu district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



Meanwhile, two military vehicles of the mercenaries were destroyed, one in al-Hamra hilltop area in Maqbanah district and other in al-Manswrah area of al-Wazaiah district by the national army's artillery in the province, the official said.



