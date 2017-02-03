Four civilians wounded, two schools destroyed in Saudi airstrikes on Sa'ada [03/فبراير/2017]



SA'ADA, Feb. 3 (Saba) – Four civilians were wounded and two schools were destroyed when the Saudi aggression fighter jets on Friday waged a series of strikes on different areas of Sa'ada province, a security official told Saba.



The warplane hit Muthalath al-Madhah area three times, injuring four citizens.



Meanwhile, the aggression fighter jets waged two strikes on Wabalah school in al-Dhaher district and other four strikes on Abdullah bin Masaud school in Razah district , as well as another one strike on a citizen's house in the same area, the official added.





