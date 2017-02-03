Dozens of mercenaries killed in Nehm [03/فبراير/2017]



SANA'A, Feb. 3 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces foiled on Friday their infiltration attempt to infiltrate toward Nehm district of Sana'a province, a military official told Saba.



Dozens of the mercenaries died and wounded in the operation, when they tried to infiltrate toward Kail al-Raih area and al-Katab Mountain in Nehm.



Meanwhile the fighter jets kept flying over the areas intensively to support their mercenaries' foiled attempt of on the ground, the official added.





AA/zak

Saba