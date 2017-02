Saudi aggression warplanes wage 4 strikes on Mareb [03/فبراير/2017]



MAREB, Feb. 3 (Saba) – Saudi aggression fighter jets on Friday launched four strikes on several areas in Serwah district of Mareb province, a local official told Saba.



The fighter jets hit Al-Hajlan, al-Mahjaz and al-Makhdarah areas four times in the same district.



Meanwhile, Saudi-paid mercenaries' artillery shelled various areas in Harib al-Qaramish district, the official added.





AA



Saba