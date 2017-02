Security forces arrest 5 wanted mercenaries in Sana'a [02/فبراير/2017]



SANA'A, Feb. 02 (Saba) – Security services and popular forces arrested on Thursday five wanted in Sana'a province, a security official told Saba.



The arrested were captured while they were riding a water tanker at a security check point coming from Mareb where they were fighting along side Saudi-paid mercenaries.





AA/ZaK

Saba