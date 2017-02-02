ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 02 - فبراير - 2017 الساعة 11:39:46م
مصدر بالخارجية يؤكد رفض اليمن لأي محاولة لربط مواجهة العدوان بأي خلاف أمريكي سعودي مع إيران
أكد مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية رفض الجمهورية اليمنية رفضاً قاطعاً لأي محاولة ربط بين ما يقوم به الجيش والأمن واللجان الشعبية وأبناء القبائل في الدفاع عن الأراضي والكرامة اليمنية في وجه العدوان السعودي وحلفائه ومرتزقته، وبين أي خلاف أمريكي سعودي مع إيران.
الأمم المتحدة : قرار ترامب حظر السفر غير قانوني
أكد خبراء للأمم المتحدة في مجال حقوق الإنسان الأربعاء أن قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب حظر دخول مواطني سبع دول إلى الولايات المتحدة يتعارض مع القانون الدولي وقد يؤدي إلى أن يتعرض أشخاص منعوا من اللجوء للتعذيب بعد إرسالهم إلى بلدانهم.
أكثر من نصف مليار ريال إيرادات جمارك البيضاء من ترسيم المركبات
بلغت الإيرادات الجمركية التي حققتها لجنة ترسيم المركبات بمحافظة البيضاء منذ بدء الحملة وحتى ختامها الماضيين 506 ملايين و256 ألف ريال.
الصبري و4 فرسان يتأهلون عن الكلية الحربية للمرحلة الثانية لدوري التقاط الأوتاد
أحرز الفارس بلال الصبري المركز الأول في التصفيات النهائية لفريق الكلية الحربية المؤهلة للمرحلة الثانية لدوري الفروسية في التقاط الأوتاد بحصده 174 نقطة.
آخر الأخبار:
العدوان يستهدف محطة ضخ مياه الصرف الصحي بمديرية الميناء بالحديدة
مناقشة إقامة بطولة رياضية تنشيطية بمديريات الحالي والحوك والميناء بالحديدة
الإتحاد العام لاطفال اليمن يدين التحريض الإعلامي من قوى العدوان لاستهداف ميناء الحديدة
وزير الشباب يفتتح مركز الظرافي لتدريب وتأهيل الشباب بأمانة العاصمة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
HRM condemns continuing Saudi war crimes on Yemeni civilians
[02/فبراير/2017]

SANA'A, Feb. 02 (Saba) – Ministry of Human Rights condemned on Thursday the continuing of Saudi aggression airstrikes and war crimes against the Yemeni civilians.

In a press statement to Saba, the ministry said that "the Saudi aggression has been waging a planned and systematic crimes and massacres against the Yemeni civilians, women and children, and deliberately destroying the residential areas and infrastructure of the Yemeni people.

The ministry called on the United Nations Security Council and humanitarian agencies to do their duties in stopping the aggression against Yemeni people, immediately end the all-out siege and re-open Sana'a international airport.
The ministry also called for an international independent investigation into Saudi war crimes against the Yemeni civilians.


AA/ZaK
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
