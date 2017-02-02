HRM condemns continuing Saudi war crimes on Yemeni civilians [02/فبراير/2017]



SANA'A, Feb. 02 (Saba) – Ministry of Human Rights condemned on Thursday the continuing of Saudi aggression airstrikes and war crimes against the Yemeni civilians.



In a press statement to Saba, the ministry said that "the Saudi aggression has been waging a planned and systematic crimes and massacres against the Yemeni civilians, women and children, and deliberately destroying the residential areas and infrastructure of the Yemeni people.



The ministry called on the United Nations Security Council and humanitarian agencies to do their duties in stopping the aggression against Yemeni people, immediately end the all-out siege and re-open Sana'a international airport.

The ministry also called for an international independent investigation into Saudi war crimes against the Yemeni civilians.





AA/ZaK

Saba