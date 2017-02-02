Army secures new sites in Taiz [02/فبراير/2017]



TAIZ, Feb. 02 (Saba) - The army and popular forces on Thursday captured and secured new sites and areas in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The national army secured the sites in al-Ma'a fer district and the road leading to Hamir area, as well al-Mafalis School and other sites in Haifan area in the Same district, the official said.



The official said that the army and popular foces captured al-Sair's souk and a village in al-Salu district in the same province, causing heavy losses among the mercenaries.





Saba