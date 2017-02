Mercenaries' military vehicle bombarded, all aboard killed in Mareb [02/فبراير/2017]



MAREB, Feb. 02 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Thursday destroyed Saudi-paid mercenaries' military vehicle in Serwah district of Mareb province, killing all crew members, a military official told Saba.



The vehicle was hit by a guided missile.





AA/ZaK

Saba