Saudi aggression fighter jets launch 5 strikes on Mareb [02/فبراير/2017]



MAREB, Feb. 02 (Saba) – Saudi aggression fighter jets waged five strikes on Harib al-Qaramish area and Serwah districts of Mareb province, an official told Saba on Thursday.



Meanwhile, Saudi-paid mercenaries' artillery shelled al-Hazam, al-Alabal, al-Hajairah,Bani Rabai and Bani Ahmed villages in the same district, wounding one citizen and leaving damage in citizens' homes and farms, the official added.





AA/ZaK

Saba