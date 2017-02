Army breaks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Karish [02/فبراير/2017]



LAHJ, Feb. 2 (Saba)- A number of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the national army backed by popular forces broke their creeping around in Karish area in Lahij province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The process toke place in AL-Baida hilltop and AL-Howime in Karish.





SK/ZaK

Saba