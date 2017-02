Army, popular forces launch attack on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [02/فبراير/2017]



TAIZ, Feb. 2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces launched Thursday a missile attack on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries and their vehicles in Barh Al-Falijiah region in Al-Waza'aiah district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The attack inflicted heavy casualties upon the mercenaries as ambulances rushed to the scene, the official pointed out.





AM-ZaK



SABA