Saudi aggression wages 14 air strikes on Red Sea coastal areas [02/فبراير/2017]



HODIDAH, Feb.2. (Saba) - US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched 14 strikes overnight on several Red Sea coastal areas, officials told Saba on Thursday.



Nine of the 14 strikes targeted al-Araj area in Salif district.



Four strikes hit Kanawis area and one more strike struck al-Khokha port area, leaving large damages to civil infrastructure.





SK-ZaK

