Artillery hit Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [02/فبراير/2017]



TAIZ, Feb. 2 (Saba) – Artillery of the army and popular forces pounded a gathering and locations of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries in Taiz province, achieving direct casualties, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The targeted mercenaries were hit in Salah Valley and AL- Makelkel, AL-Damga and AL-Kende areas.



The artillery also demolished sites of mercenaries in Thabat area.





SK/ZaK

Saba