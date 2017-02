Saudi aggression warplanes hit Miami tourist resort in Hodidah [02/فبراير/2017]



HODIDAH, Feb.2. (Saba) - US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched five airstrikes on Miami tourist resort in the Red Sea port city of Hodidah, an official told Saba on Thursday.



The warplanes hit the resort owned by private Al-Jadry for General Trading and Investment in AL-Kateeb area.



The resort consists of 120 rooms and employ 300 workers.





