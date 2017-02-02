Saudi-destroyed road linking capital to Red Sea city Hodeidah repaired [02/فبراير/2017]



SANA'A, Feb. 2 (Saba) – The road linking the capital Sana'a and Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, that was hit three times by Saudi aggression warplanes, was repaired by the local council and residents, director of Bani Matar district told Saba on Thursday.



"The road in Buan area is now ready for all kind of cars, thanking the efforts of the area's residents who helped the local council to repair it" director Abdul Latif al-Lamadhi said.



The road was targeted three times over the past 24 hours.





