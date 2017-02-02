ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 02 - فبراير - 2017 الساعة 11:39:46م
مصدر بالخارجية يؤكد رفض اليمن لأي محاولة لربط مواجهة العدوان بأي خلاف أمريكي سعودي مع إيران
أكد مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية رفض الجمهورية اليمنية رفضاً قاطعاً لأي محاولة ربط بين ما يقوم به الجيش والأمن واللجان الشعبية وأبناء القبائل في الدفاع عن الأراضي والكرامة اليمنية في وجه العدوان السعودي وحلفائه ومرتزقته، وبين أي خلاف أمريكي سعودي مع إيران.
الأمم المتحدة : قرار ترامب حظر السفر غير قانوني
أكد خبراء للأمم المتحدة في مجال حقوق الإنسان الأربعاء أن قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب حظر دخول مواطني سبع دول إلى الولايات المتحدة يتعارض مع القانون الدولي وقد يؤدي إلى أن يتعرض أشخاص منعوا من اللجوء للتعذيب بعد إرسالهم إلى بلدانهم.
أكثر من نصف مليار ريال إيرادات جمارك البيضاء من ترسيم المركبات
بلغت الإيرادات الجمركية التي حققتها لجنة ترسيم المركبات بمحافظة البيضاء منذ بدء الحملة وحتى ختامها الماضيين 506 ملايين و256 ألف ريال.
الصبري و4 فرسان يتأهلون عن الكلية الحربية للمرحلة الثانية لدوري التقاط الأوتاد
أحرز الفارس بلال الصبري المركز الأول في التصفيات النهائية لفريق الكلية الحربية المؤهلة للمرحلة الثانية لدوري الفروسية في التقاط الأوتاد بحصده 174 نقطة.
مناقشة إقامة بطولة رياضية تنشيطية بمديريات الحالي والحوك والميناء بالحديدة
وزير الشباب يفتتح مركز الظرافي لتدريب وتأهيل الشباب بأمانة العاصمة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi-destroyed road linking capital to Red Sea city Hodeidah repaired
[02/فبراير/2017]

SANA'A, Feb. 2 (Saba) – The road linking the capital Sana'a and Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, that was hit three times by Saudi aggression warplanes, was repaired by the local council and residents, director of Bani Matar district told Saba on Thursday.

"The road in Buan area is now ready for all kind of cars, thanking the efforts of the area's residents who helped the local council to repair it" director Abdul Latif al-Lamadhi said.

The road was targeted three times over the past 24 hours.


ZaK
Saba
العدوان يستهدف محطة ضخ مياه الصرف الصحي بمديرية الميناء بالحديدة
[02/فبراير/2017]
الإتحاد العام لاطفال اليمن يدين التحريض الإعلامي من قوى العدوان لاستهداف ميناء الحديدة
[02/فبراير/2017]
مصرع وجرح عدد من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم بنجران وجيزان وعسير
[02/فبراير/2017]
مؤسسة الشرق الأوسط تدين التحريض الإعلامي من قوى العدوان لاستهداف ميناء الحديدة
[02/فبراير/2017]
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تدين إستمرار  طيران العدوان في إستهداف النساء والأطفال 
[02/فبراير/2017]
