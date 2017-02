Death toll from Saudi aggression airstrike on capital Sanaa rises to 4 [02/فبراير/2017]

SANAA, Feb. 2 (Saba) – Death toll from overnight US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes on the home of a resident southwest the capital Sanaa rose to four, including two children, an official told Saba on Thursday.



The targeted house belongs to resident Mohammed al-Hakami.



It was the latest in a series of Saudi war crimes against the Yemeni people.





ZaK

Saba