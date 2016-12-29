ابحث عن:
الخميس، 29 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 09:23:03م
تطهير مواقع جديدة بسلسلة جبال يام المطلة على مفرق الجوف غرب مأرب
تمكن أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم من تطهير مواقع إستراتيجية بحيد الذهب بسلسلة جبال يام المطلة على مفرق الجوف غرب مأرب.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يشن حملة مداهمة واعتقالات في صفوف الفلسطينيين في مناطق مختلفة من الضفة
داهمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم الخميس، معظم بلدات ومخيمات مدينة الخليل، ونصبت حواجز عسكرية على بعض المداخل، واستدعت آخرين، لمقابلة مخابراتها.
ارتفاع أسعار الذهب مع تراجع الدولار وعائد السندات الأمريكية
ارتفع سعر الذهب لأعلى مستوى له في أسبوعين اليوم الخميس مع تراجع الدولار والعائد على السندات الأمريكية بعد صدور بيانات اقتصادية أضعف من المتوقع.
الكدس وجبران بطلا كأس الجمهورية لفردي عمومي وناشئي كرة الطاولة
توج لاعب أهلي صنعاء عمر الكدس بلقب بطولة كأس الجمهورية لكرة الطاولة في فئة فردي العمومي، إثر تغلبه على لاعب الصقر مجد الذبحاني 4/2 في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت اليوم على صالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء في ختام منافسات البطولة التي نظمها على مدى ثلاثة أيام..
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Update: Army shoots down Saudi Apache helicopter in Najran
[29/ديسمبر/2016]

Adds details in 2nd paragraph.

NAJRAN, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Thursday shot down a Saudi military Apache helicopter in Najran province, a military official told Saba.

"The defense air force of the national army and popular forces fired a guided-missile toward the enemy Apache helicopter while flying over the border area, hitting and downing the Apache accurately," the official told Saba.

The operation occurred when the Saudi aggression Apache hit the army and popular forces' sites in the area.



AA-HA-ZaK
SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
