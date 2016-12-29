Update: Army shoots down Saudi Apache helicopter in Najran [29/ديسمبر/2016]



Adds details in 2nd paragraph.



NAJRAN, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Thursday shot down a Saudi military Apache helicopter in Najran province, a military official told Saba.



"The defense air force of the national army and popular forces fired a guided-missile toward the enemy Apache helicopter while flying over the border area, hitting and downing the Apache accurately," the official told Saba.



The operation occurred when the Saudi aggression Apache hit the army and popular forces' sites in the area.







AA-HA-ZaK

SABA