Army foils mercenaries' infiltration to Shabwah's Osaylan [29/ديسمبر/2016]



SHABWAH, Dec.29 (Saba) – Dozens of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces foiled mercenaries' attempts to infiltrate toward Osaylan district of Shabwah province on Thursday, a military official told Saba.



The operation took place in Hajer Kahlan area and Haid bin Aqeel area when the mercenaries waged an attack on the army and popular forces' sits.



Meanwhile, the aggression warplanes waged nine strikes on Haid bin Aqeel area in the same district.





