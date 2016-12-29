ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 29 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 07:53:55م
تطهير مواقع جديدة بسلسلة جبال يام المطلة على مفرق الجوف غرب مأرب
تمكن أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم من تطهير مواقع إستراتيجية بحيد الذهب بسلسلة جبال يام المطلة على مفرق الجوف غرب مأرب.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يشن حملة مداهمة واعتقالات في صفوف الفلسطينيين في مناطق مختلفة من الضفة
داهمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم الخميس، معظم بلدات ومخيمات مدينة الخليل، ونصبت حواجز عسكرية على بعض المداخل، واستدعت آخرين، لمقابلة مخابراتها.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
الكدس وجبران بطلا كأس الجمهورية لفردي عمومي وناشئي كرة الطاولة
توج لاعب أهلي صنعاء عمر الكدس بلقب بطولة كأس الجمهورية لكرة الطاولة في فئة فردي العمومي، إثر تغلبه على لاعب الصقر مجد الذبحاني 4/2 في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت اليوم على صالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء في ختام منافسات البطولة التي نظمها على مدى ثلاثة أيام..
إختتام دورة في مهارات إعداد إستراتيجيات الاقسام وتوصيفها بجامعة إب
مناقشة إمكانية دعم منظمة أطباء العالم الفرنسية للمرافق الصحية بجحانة والحيمة الداخلية
لقاء تشاوري حول تطبيق العدالة التصالحية في قضايا الأطفال بأمانة العاصمة
اختتام دورة تدريبية في مجال التثقيف الصحي بصنعاء
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army foils mercenaries' infiltration to Shabwah's Osaylan
[29/ديسمبر/2016]

SHABWAH, Dec.29 (Saba) – Dozens of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces foiled mercenaries' attempts to infiltrate toward Osaylan district of Shabwah province on Thursday, a military official told Saba.

The operation took place in Hajer Kahlan area and Haid bin Aqeel area when the mercenaries waged an attack on the army and popular forces' sits.

Meanwhile, the aggression warplanes waged nine strikes on Haid bin Aqeel area in the same district.


AA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
